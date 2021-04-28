Conflux Network Achieves Market Cap of $829.00 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 28th. Over the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $829.00 million and $23.69 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,659.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,706.63 or 0.04951849 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.30 or 0.00467086 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $878.96 or 0.01608077 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $425.66 or 0.00778759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $280.05 or 0.00512358 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00062128 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $232.92 or 0.00426132 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 826,502,792 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

