Conning Inc. Has $517,000 Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $134.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $112.16 and a 52 week high of $140.30. The firm has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.54 and its 200-day moving average is $127.79.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.45.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.