Conning Inc. Has $599,000 Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $491.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $480.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $506.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $664.64. The company has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. FIX upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

