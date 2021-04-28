Conning Inc. Has $716,000 Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $4,684,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.0% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 31.7% during the first quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO now owns 191,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,592,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 111.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $654,066.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,605.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $5,769,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,073,340.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 330,526 shares of company stock valued at $27,887,215. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EW stock opened at $96.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a PE ratio of 76.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.09 and a 200-day moving average of $84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $66.23 and a one year high of $98.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.93.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

