Conning Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $319.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $140.01 and a 12-month high of $323.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.79.

In related news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,556,177.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.