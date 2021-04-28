Conning Inc. Sells 101 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 138,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,571,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 21.5% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $557.54 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $263.95 and a 12-month high of $573.99. The company has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.13, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $504.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $484.37.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,527.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total transaction of $1,639,357.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,719.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819 over the last ninety days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.33.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

