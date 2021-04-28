Conning Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,797,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Humana by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 8,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM opened at $448.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $419.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.66. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $359.46 and a 1 year high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. Humana’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus upped their price objective on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.38.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

