Connolly Sarah T. Has $227,000 Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Connolly Sarah T. reduced its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 75.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the quarter. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $330,525,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,392,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,783,000 after purchasing an additional 844,376 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,561,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,395,000 after purchasing an additional 730,695 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 761,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,283,000 after purchasing an additional 399,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $179.08. 12,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,578. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $183.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.51 and its 200-day moving average is $157.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.53%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

