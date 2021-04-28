Connolly Sarah T. Lowers Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Connolly Sarah T. lowered its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $650,000. Palmer Knight Co grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 50,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $931,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

NYSE TRV traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $153.06. 7,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,130. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.10 and a 52-week high of $161.18. The firm has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $3,397,387.50. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $230,026.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,194 shares of company stock valued at $16,830,409. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.