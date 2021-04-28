Connolly Sarah T. Sells 12 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Connolly Sarah T. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.4% of Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 537.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,486,000 after purchasing an additional 611,904 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,689,000 after purchasing an additional 311,706 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 57,108.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 249,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,248,000 after purchasing an additional 158,383 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded up $102.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,409.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,763. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,232.20 and a 52 week high of $2,341.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,161.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,902.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,445.80.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total value of $6,839,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,208,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

