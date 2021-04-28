Connolly Sarah T. Sells 316 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Connolly Sarah T. cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.9% of Connolly Sarah T.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.30. 111,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,315,809. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $323.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

