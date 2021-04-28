Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Position Increased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Finlay sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,322 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $30,162.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 302,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,410.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,971 shares of company stock valued at $64,571 over the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.83 million, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.35. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $16.69.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 4.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.71%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

