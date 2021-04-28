Contrasting Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE) and Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) and Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get Antero Resources alerts:

This table compares Antero Resources and Groove Botanicals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Resources -58.04% -2.17% -0.99% Groove Botanicals N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.1% of Antero Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Antero Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.1% of Groove Botanicals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Antero Resources and Groove Botanicals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Resources $4.41 billion 0.67 -$340.13 million ($0.14) -70.57 Groove Botanicals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Groove Botanicals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Antero Resources.

Volatility and Risk

Antero Resources has a beta of 4.57, suggesting that its stock price is 357% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Groove Botanicals has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Antero Resources and Groove Botanicals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Resources 1 5 7 0 2.46 Groove Botanicals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Antero Resources currently has a consensus target price of $7.08, suggesting a potential downside of 28.39%. Given Antero Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Antero Resources is more favorable than Groove Botanicals.

Summary

Antero Resources beats Groove Botanicals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale. It also owned and operated 324 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; 17 compressor stations in the Marcellus Shale; 110 miles of low-pressure and high-pressure gathering pipelines in the Utica Shale; 8 miles of high-pressure pipelines; and 2 compressor stations in the Utica Shale. The company had estimated proved reserves of 18.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent, including 11.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 652 million barrels of assumed recovered ethane; 540 million barrels of primarily propane, isobutane, normal butane, and natural gasoline; and 42 million barrels of oil. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Groove Botanicals Company Profile

Groove Botanicals, Inc. provides consumer health products. It intends to develop cannabidiol skin care products. The company was formerly known as Avalon Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Groove Botanicals, Inc. in May 2018. Groove Botanicals, Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.