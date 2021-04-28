Contrasting Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) & AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB)

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) and AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Profound Medical and AIT Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profound Medical -275.12% -33.69% -29.34% AIT Therapeutics N/A N/A -100.76%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.9% of Profound Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Profound Medical has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIT Therapeutics has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Profound Medical and AIT Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profound Medical $4.17 million 91.43 -$15.22 million ($1.37) -13.72 AIT Therapeutics N/A N/A -$18.04 million ($3.01) -1.82

Profound Medical has higher revenue and earnings than AIT Therapeutics. Profound Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AIT Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Profound Medical and AIT Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profound Medical 0 0 4 1 3.20 AIT Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profound Medical currently has a consensus target price of $31.42, indicating a potential upside of 67.20%. Given Profound Medical’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Profound Medical is more favorable than AIT Therapeutics.

Summary

Profound Medical beats AIT Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities. The company also offers Sonalleve, a therapeutic platform for the treatment of uterine fibroids and palliative pain relief associated with metastases in bone, as well as non-invasive treatment of uterine fibroids. Profound Medical Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About AIT Therapeutics

AIT Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Garden City, New York.

