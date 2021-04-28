Contrasting TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) and GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) and TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GreenSky and TriNet Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenSky 4 4 0 0 1.50 TriNet Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

GreenSky currently has a consensus target price of $4.09, suggesting a potential downside of 33.43%. TriNet Group has a consensus target price of $82.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.84%. Given TriNet Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TriNet Group is more favorable than GreenSky.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.5% of GreenSky shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of TriNet Group shares are held by institutional investors. 54.8% of GreenSky shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.7% of TriNet Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

GreenSky has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriNet Group has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GreenSky and TriNet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenSky 0.72% -15.29% 2.19% TriNet Group 7.47% 53.04% 10.65%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GreenSky and TriNet Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenSky $529.65 million 2.12 $31.98 million $0.57 10.79 TriNet Group $3.86 billion 1.35 $212.00 million $2.90 27.24

TriNet Group has higher revenue and earnings than GreenSky. GreenSky is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TriNet Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TriNet Group beats GreenSky on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc., a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, professional services, financial services, life sciences, not-for-profit, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales organization. TriNet Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

