Copa (NYSE:CPA) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $95.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $85.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Copa in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copa from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Copa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.80.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $83.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $94.91.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.20 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Copa will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Copa in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Copa in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

