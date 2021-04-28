Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target Raised to $4.25 at BMO Capital Markets

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $3.25 to $4.25 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CPPMF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.00.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Shares of CPPMF stock opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.60.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.42 million for the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.