Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at Cormark

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$3.75 to C$5.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CMMC. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining to C$3.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.69.

TSE:CMMC opened at C$4.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$894.99 million and a PE ratio of 23.94. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.22.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total value of C$69,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$984,709.08.

Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

