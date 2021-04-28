Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp’s Quiet Period Will End on May 3rd (NASDAQ:CRZNU)

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros’ (NASDAQ:CRZNU) quiet period will expire on Monday, May 3rd. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 24th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

About Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

