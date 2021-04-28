Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,081 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.2% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $76.83. 135,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,944,197. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.65 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $150.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,598,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

