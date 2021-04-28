Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 151 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,879 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 14.0% in the first quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 30.9% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 916 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 258,370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,232,000 after acquiring an additional 14,512 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.66. The stock had a trading volume of 820,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,320,858. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.65. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.91, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush increased their target price on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.92.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

