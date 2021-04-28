Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Buys 155 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth $67,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $389,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $944,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 37.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 68.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.46.

LHX stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.45. 7,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $212.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

