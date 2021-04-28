Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Buys 768 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Aflac by 421.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 770,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,432,000 after buying an additional 622,577 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1,137.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.65. 88,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,633,712. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $54.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.73. The firm has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,978 shares of company stock worth $4,884,687 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

