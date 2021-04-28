Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 143 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,414,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.77.

NYSE:CVNA traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.05. The stock had a trading volume of 11,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,744. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $71.56 and a 12 month high of $323.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of -107.97 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.56.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 13,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.98, for a total transaction of $3,774,100.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at $508,987.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.66, for a total value of $500,162.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 851,576 shares of company stock worth $235,380,658. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

