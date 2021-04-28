Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,040 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $154,505,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,156,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,197,000 after buying an additional 3,917,124 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 777.8% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,667,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,946,000 after buying an additional 3,249,266 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,799,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 17,729.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,109,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

ALLY stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.59. 130,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,385,832. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

In other news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $190,167.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,093,494.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $138,207.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,768.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $2,496,725. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

