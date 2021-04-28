Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,146 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up 1.0% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,266,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,089,000 after purchasing an additional 273,272 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after acquiring an additional 767,458 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $411,979,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,058,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,818,000 after buying an additional 649,823 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,651,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,131,000 after buying an additional 15,173 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.08.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.20. The company had a trading volume of 30,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,548. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.14. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $93.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

