Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Core Laboratories has decreased its dividend by 87.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Core Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 4.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Core Laboratories to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.7%.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.76. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $300.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Core Laboratories to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

