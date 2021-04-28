Cormark Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL)

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stelco in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. Cormark also issued estimates for Stelco’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Stelco (TSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$424.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$489.50 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Stelco from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 18th.

Stelco has a 12-month low of C$21.00 and a 12-month high of C$26.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th.

