Cormark Weighs in on Parkland Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Parkland in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. Cormark also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PKI. Raymond James set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Parkland and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Parkland in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.73.

TSE PKI opened at C$39.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.42. Parkland has a 1-year low of C$29.09 and a 1-year high of C$45.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$38.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.24. The company has a market cap of C$5.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.96.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.05 billion.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total transaction of C$196,052.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,131,455.30.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

