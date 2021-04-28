Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. On average, analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:OFC opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $28.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average of $26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.04, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

OFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.91.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $40,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at $107,861.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $108,678.80. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

