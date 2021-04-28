Cortex (CTXC) Price Reaches $0.34 on Major Exchanges

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 28th. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000623 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $85.63 million and approximately $7.22 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cortex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00066195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00020308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $463.59 or 0.00842383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00065839 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00096842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,378.59 or 0.07956308 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.