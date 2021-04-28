CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded down $74.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $862.16. 520,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. CoStar Group has a one year low of $595.49 and a one year high of $952.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $859.55 and its 200 day moving average is $875.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSGP. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 price objective (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $941.27.

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $6,515,537.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $28,708,908. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

