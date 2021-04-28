CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Gap Down to $936.80

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $936.80, but opened at $907.01. CoStar Group shares last traded at $873.49, with a volume of 4,221 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 price objective (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $934.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $856.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $875.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.66 and a beta of 0.97.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $6,515,537.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $28,708,908 over the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

