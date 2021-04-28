COTI Market Capitalization Hits $251.03 Million (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 28th. One COTI coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000688 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. COTI has a total market capitalization of $251.03 million and $96.79 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, COTI has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00061465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.44 or 0.00274489 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $563.77 or 0.01035507 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00025787 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $387.42 or 0.00711593 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,485.05 or 1.00076238 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for COTI is coti.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

