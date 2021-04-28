Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

Analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COUR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coursera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

NASDAQ COUR opened at $46.64 on Monday. Coursera has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $62.53.

In other Coursera news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp acquired 300,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

