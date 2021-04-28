Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Now Covered by Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on COUR. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Get Coursera alerts:

NASDAQ COUR opened at $46.64 on Monday. Coursera has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $62.53.

In other Coursera news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.