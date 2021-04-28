COVA Trading 14.1% Lower This Week (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. COVA has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $125,062.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, COVA has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About COVA

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

