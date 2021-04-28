Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $471.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) to post sales of $471.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Covanta’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $466.00 million and the highest is $481.00 million. Covanta reported sales of $468.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covanta will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.47 million. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

CVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covanta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Covanta by 59.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 175,359 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Covanta in the third quarter worth $88,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd increased its position in Covanta by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 1,487,672 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 46,860 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Covanta by 16.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its position in Covanta by 33.3% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 412,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 103,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

CVA opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average is $12.92. Covanta has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $15.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Covanta’s payout ratio is currently 457.14%.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

