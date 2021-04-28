CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.35

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.35 and traded as low as $7.96. CPS Technologies shares last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 591,334 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $116.52 million, a P/E ratio of 69.08 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average is $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.15 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 6.69%.

In other news, Director Daniel C. Snow sold 91,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $1,764,736.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Financial Corp Peregrine sold 101,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $1,306,119.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,327 shares of company stock valued at $4,534,084 in the last three months. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in CPS Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in CPS Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

