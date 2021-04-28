Crane (NYSE:CR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $96.50

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.50 and last traded at $96.25, with a volume of 1178 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 250.69 and a beta of 1.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.22 million. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 4.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 5.2% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Crane by 6.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crane Company Profile (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

