Cream (CRM) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 61.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Cream has a total market cap of $44,152.05 and $7.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cream has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,365.91 or 0.99743263 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00041320 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $643.58 or 0.01180759 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00010469 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $285.72 or 0.00524201 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $208.04 or 0.00381677 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.91 or 0.00139264 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003751 BTC.

About Cream

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

