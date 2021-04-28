Credit Suisse Group Boosts Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $280.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.85.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $229.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $448.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.69. Visa has a 1 year low of $170.38 and a 1 year high of $232.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $64,999,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1,948.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 23,846 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after buying an additional 22,682 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 11.7% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,233 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 6.3% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

