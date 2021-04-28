Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) to Underperform

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GBNXF. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Desjardins downgraded Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Gibson Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Gibson Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at $16.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.35. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $18.94.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 2.71%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

