Credit Suisse Group Raises Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Price Target to $70.00

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its price target increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 21.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

RHI stock opened at $88.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.37. Robert Half International has a one year low of $41.82 and a one year high of $88.98.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHI. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 100.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 49,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Robert Half International by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 21.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,292,000 after buying an additional 11,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.