Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Underperform Rating for Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Danske upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Novozymes A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NVZMY traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.04. 12,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,402. Novozymes A/S has a 12 month low of $45.93 and a 12 month high of $72.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 0.47.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $552.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.66 million. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novozymes A/S will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.