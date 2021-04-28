Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) shot up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.98. 151,980 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,051,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

Several research firms recently commented on CPG. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $3.75 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $5.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.10.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 166.19%. The company had revenue of $343.63 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 595.5% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,544,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891,400 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $5,850,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,273,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after buying an additional 2,155,901 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,611,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after buying an additional 1,525,570 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.