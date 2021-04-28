Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CEQP stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,865. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.82. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $30.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is 25,000.00%.

In other news, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $2,216,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

CEQP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Capital One Financial cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

