Cribstone Capital Management LLC Acquires 173 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,096 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.61.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,869 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $394.64. 24,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,163. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.13. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $401.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $373.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

