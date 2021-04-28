Cribstone Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,731 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.3% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Facebook by 1,791.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014,302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Facebook by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after buying an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Facebook by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $995,064,000 after buying an additional 1,427,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.73, for a total value of $1,228,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total transaction of $114,650.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,569,661 shares of company stock worth $445,089,071. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Facebook from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.30.

FB traded up $4.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.43. The stock had a trading volume of 423,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,903,125. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.56 and a 1-year high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

