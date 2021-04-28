Cribstone Capital Management LLC Has $576,000 Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Clorox by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 15,223 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 253.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 18,377 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Clorox alerts:

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.41.

CLX traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $185.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.38 and its 200-day moving average is $198.24. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $176.73 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.